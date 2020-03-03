How RPI is working for Utah high school sports

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- With champions crowned this past weekend in the state basketball championships, Utah high schools are looking ahead to their spring sports. However, this year has been different for all of the teams that are a part of the Utah High School Activities Association in that every team goes to the state playoffs, all because of the new RPI system.

“There has been a dramatic shift in the landscape of Utah high school sports,” said Jon Oglesby, Assistant Director of the UHSAA, “We used to qualify schools predominantly based on your finish in your region so that was part of our overall alignment where you were placed by our Board of Trustees in your region. This year we moved to an RPI system which uses an algorithm to be able to seed teams into the playoffs in their particular seeds based on their season-long results.”

RPI stands for rating percentage index and is a number based way to show where teams should be placed in the playoffs based on their modified winning percentage, opponents winning percentage and their opponents’ opponents winning percentage.

“We have had regions that historically they have been incredibly strong” Oglesby continues, “If you take the top four seeds out of a region, that fifth-place team might be the eighth or ninth-best team in the state but they weren’t even able to qualify for the playoffs prior to not having an RPI which is then able to seed them based on their season-long success into the tournament in a more accurate way.”

However, not everyone was on board with this new method for high school rankings when it was introduced. Scott Carrell is the Athletic Director at Hillcrest High School and didn’t first agree with the change to RPI.

“I wasn’t a big fan of it actually. I thought teams should earn their way into playoffs,” said Carrell.

But, as the first RPI season has gone on, Carrell has realized the benefits of placing every team in the state tournament saying, “(RPI) is leading us in a good direction, I feel like it’s going to where schools can compete with schools at their same competition level because of the RPI.”

As far as what the UHSAA plans to do with the new RPI system in the coming years, Oglesby says he thinks it is here to stay.

“I think it is here to stay,” Oglesby says, “I think it has really validated what high school sports are about which is giving kids the opportunity to be in an education-based atmosphere and then have an experience, competitively, that is based on how competitive or not competitive they are in a game and I think the RPI’s have brought us much closer to the mission of high school sports in the state of Utah.”

