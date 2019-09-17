How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Constitution Day commemorates the signing on the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787.

The U.S. Constitution is the fundamental framework of America’s government system.

Two hundred and thirty-two years ago the constitution created a government that puts the power in the hands of the people, separates the powers of government into three branches, divides power between the federal and state government, outlines the rights of the people and much more.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has 100 civics questions and answers for the naturalization test.

I asked students at the University of Utah 10 out of the 100 questions asked on the test specific to the U.S. Constitution.

The 10 questions are listed below:

When was the Constitution written? 1787



What is the supreme law of the land? The Constitution



What does the Constitution do? Sets up the government Defines the government Protects basic rights of Americans



The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words? “We the People”



What is an amendment? Change (to the Constitution) An addition (to the Constitution)



What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?

the Bill of Rights

What is one right or freedom from the First Amendment? Speech Religion Assembly Press Petition the government



How many amendments does the Constitution have? Twenty-seven (27)



Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government? Print money Declare war Create an army Make treaties



Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the states. What is one power of the states? Provide schooling and education Provide protection (police) ▪ Provide safety (fire departments) Give a driver’s license Approve zoning and land use



