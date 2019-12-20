How Christmas is celebrated around the world

(ABC4 News) – Today, more than 2 billion people in more than 160 countries consider Christmas to be the most important holiday of the year.

In the United States, 9 in 10 people celebrate the holiday, even if they aren’t Christian. No matter their major religion, Christmas has a cultural significance in many countries.

Christmas in America:

Americans like to decorate the outsides of their homes with lights and festive decorations. It’s common to see figures of Santa Claus and his reindeer. Children leave out milk and cookies for the big guy in red on Christmas Eve, and windows are filled with brightly lit Christmas trees.

The traditional American Christmas meal is turkey or ham with all the trimmings.

Christmas in France:

If you’re spending Christmas in France this year, expect to see clay nativity scenes inside friends’ and families’ homes. On Christmas Eve, instead of filling stockings, Pere Noel, the French equivalent of Santa Claus, fills children’s shoes with treats. It’s common for French families to attend midnight mass at their church or cathedral.

11 December 2019, France (France), Straßburg: Sales stands are located on the square in front of the Strasbourg cathedral, where an ecumenical memorial service on the anniversary of the assassination will be held on the Christmas market in Strasbourg on 11 December 2018. On the occasion of the anniversary, a memorial column has already been erected. Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

BREST REGION, BELARUS – DECEMBER 24, 2018: A Nativity scene in the Roman Catholic Church of St Anne during the Midnight Mass performed to celebrate Christmas Eve, a feast commemorating Jesus’ birth, in the village of Krivchitsy, Brest Region. Viktor Drachev/TASS (Photo by Viktor Drachev\TASS via Getty Images)

The traditional French Christmas meal is likely to end with a Buche de Noel, a traditional Yule log-shaped cake specially prepared for Christmas.

Christmas in Japan:

In Japan, Christmas is more of a commercial event than a religious one. Only one percent of the Japanese population identifies as Christian.

Christmas Musical Illumination at Yokohama Station, December 15, 2014

Hotei-osho, the Japanese equivalent to Santa Claus, is a Buddhist monk who leaves presents for children. Several Japanese Christmas traditions are similar to to Valentine’s Day traditoins in the United States, with occasional expressions of love to significant others.

Christmas in China:

In China, only about one percent of the population identify as Christian, and the holiday is only celebrated in major cities. In those big cities, it’s common to see large Christmas trees and lights.

SHANGHAI, CHINA – DECEMBER 10: (CHINA MAINLAND OUT)A huge Santa Claus stands in a shopping mall to welcome the coming Christmas on 10th December, 2019 in Shanghai,China.(Photo by TPG/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA – NOVEMBER 30: People visit the German Charity Christmas Bazaar during Christmas season at the German Embassy on November 30, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Santa is known as “Sheng dan lao ren,” which means old man Christmas.

Foods eaten on Christmas are usually associated with Chinese New Year and include roast, barbecued pork, chicken, dumplings (jiaozi), and soup with wood ear fungus.

Christmas in the Netherlands:

In the Netherlands, Christmas is celebrated on December 5th and 6th. On these days, Sinterklass leaves gifts for children in the clogs that they leave by the fireplace.

Wooden shoes, Delft, Netherlands. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

General view of the windmills at Zaanse Schan, in the urban area of of Amsterdam, on August 5, 2019. Zaanse Schans is one of the popular tourist attractions of the Netherlands and an anchor point of the European Route of Industrial Heritage (ERIH). The neighbourhood attracted approximately 1.6 million visitors in 2014. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

01 December 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Krefeld: Santa Claus greets the waiting children. The Sinterklaas (Nicholas) from Venlo arrives with several “Zwarten Piets” (Black Peter) in the wake at the Steiger in Krefeld by boat. Traditionally, the “Zwarten Piets” distribute sweets to children. In the Netherlands, the black-painted helpers of Sinterklaas are now controversial. A few days ago there were protests with several arrests in Apeldoorn. Photo: Fabian Strauch/dpa (Photo by Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Traditional Dutch Christmas dinners consist of venison, goose, hare or turkey with plenty of vegetables and Kerstbrood, which means Christmas bread.

Christmas in Brazil:

Many Brazilian Christmas traditions come from Portgual. It’s common for Brazilians to set up nativity scenes known as Prespios, in churches throughout December.

Catholic Brazilians will attend midnight Mass service or Missa do Galo (Mass of the Roster) with large firework shows afterwards.

Brazilian children perform the Nativity during the Christmas Eve mass at the Our Lady Aparecida shrine, in Aparecida, 170 km northeast of Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 24, 2011. Aparecida, the largest Marian Shrine in the world and the most popular religious pilgrimage site in Latin America, receives about 8 million visitors per year. AFP PHOTO / Yasuyoshi Chiba (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

The image of Our Lady Aparecida seen during the Christmas Eve mass at her shrine, in Aparecida, 170 km northeast of Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 24, 2011. Aparecida, the largest Marian Shrine in the world and the most popular religious pilgrimage site in Latin America, receives about 8 million visitors per year. AFP PHOTO / Yasuyoshi Chiba (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

A traditional Brazilian Christmas dinner includes pork, turkey, ham, salads, and fresh and dried fruits.

Christmas in Russia:

Russian Christmas is celebrated on January 7th. The date is different because the Russian Orthodox Church uses the old ‘Julian’ calendar for religious celebration days.

Following the revolution in 1917, Christmas was banned as a religious holiday. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, people were free to celebrate again.

However, Christmas comes in second to New Year celebrations, which most festivities center around.

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA DECEMBER 13, 2019: Lights at a Christmas market in Manezhnaya Square. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS (Photo by Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)

A view of a Christmas tree set up at the GUM department store in downtown Moscow on November 21, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – NOVEMBER 27, 2019: Christmas tree decoration items on sale at the GUM department store. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – NOVEMBER 30, 2019: A Christmas tree decorations market at the Gorbushkin Dvor Shopping Centre. Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS (Photo by Mikhail Tereshchenko\TASS via Getty Images)

A traditional Russian Christmas dinner includes roasted meat chunks in jelly called kholodets.

