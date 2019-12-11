Here are the 100 best places to work in 2020

One of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, Glassdoor, has announced the Best Places to Work in 2020.

The list is based entirely on feedback from employees.

Several of the companies on the list have locations in Utah. Did your company make the cut?

1. HubSpot (4.6 rating)

2. Bain & Company (4.6 rating)

3. DocuSign (4.6 rating)

4. In-N-Out Burger (4.6 rating)

5. Sammons Financial Group (4.5 rating)

6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (4.5 rating)

7. Intuitive Surgical (4.5 rating)

8. Ultimate Software (4.5 rating)

9. VIPKid (4.5 rating)

10. Southwest Airlines (4.5 rating)

11. Google (4.5 rating)

12. LinkedIn (4.5 rating)

13. Boston Consulting Group (4.5 rating)

14. Trader Joe’s (4.5 rating)

15. CoverMyMeds (4.5 rating)

16. MathWorks (4.5 rating)

17. H E B (4.5 rating)

18. Power Home Remodeling (4.5 rating)

19. MD Anderson Cancer Center (4.5 rating)

20. NVIDIA (4.4 rating)

21. Microsoft (4.4 rating)

22. lululemon (4.4 rating)

23. Facebook (4.4 rating)

24. McKinsey & Company (4.4 rating)

25. Camden Property Trust (4.4 rating)

To see the rest of the list click here

What others are reading: