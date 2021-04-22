HELP NEEDED: Clean up Provo River’s ‘ultimate invasive species’ this weekend

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for more ways to celebrate Earth Day? How about fishing for garbage?

Fish for Garbage, a non-profit organization that mobilizes volunteers for waterway cleanups and watershed education is hosting its sixth annual Fish for Garbage River clean-up.

(Photos courtesy of Fish for Garbage)

Jared Winkler, board vice president and co-founder of the non-profit, says the program was started by a group of fishermen who saw a lot of garbage in the Provo River and decided to start picking it up. They realized they couldn’t do it all by themselves, so they decided to get people together to help them out.

Since 2015, officials say they have removed about 35,000 pounds (17.5 tons) of garbage from four waterways and cleaned over 130 miles of shorelines and banks in Northern Utah.

“The main thing is that we can make a difference with numbers, and so the more people we get out there to help out and clean up, the better. We can get a lot done in one day,” says Winkler.

Last year, there were over 150 volunteers who attended the event, according to Winkler.

Due to social distancing requirements, organizers say the Provo River cleanup will look a little different this year as a drive-thru event.

Volunteers will drive through the designated station and pick up a swag bag, which will have all the materials volunteers need for the clean-up including gloves, bags, refreshments, and more.

Volunteers will also be directed to clean up a section of the lower Provo River and return to the same station to drop off trash and pick up drawing tickets.

The more tickets you accumulate, the higher your chances are of winning great prizes from sponsors. An awards ceremony will be held from 5 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Volunteers may walk away with a variety of prizes.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

Those who wish to participate may register on the Fish For Garbage website to sign up for free lunch.