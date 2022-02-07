‘He sounded like he wasn’t going to make it through the night’: COVID sheds light on the struggles of families with ill, incarcerated loved ones

UTAH (ABC4) – During the past two odd years of the ongoing pandemic, it’s probably safe to say that the majority of the world has been worried about the health of a loved one in at least one instance. Whether it’s a grandparent living across the country, an immunocompromised friend, or an aging parent, uncertainties pertaining to health risks have been weighing heavily on everyone’s minds.

But these pressing health questions are perhaps even more potent for those with incarcerated loved ones. And when tales of skyrocketing COVID cases at correctional facilities across the nation received mainstream media attention at the start of the pandemic, a magnifying glass was placed on health care within the institutions at large.

But this deeper look has not yet been enough to enact sweeping change, some say.

Jeanna Ortiz, whose husband, Carlos, is an inmate in the Utah State Prison in Draper, recently found out that her husband has rectal cancer, in addition to being infected with COVID for the second time in three months.

“This is just mind-blowing and terrifying to have to go through not knowing day by day if he is OK. He was supposed to call me this morning and he hasn’t called me,” she said during an interview with ABC4 conducted on Friday, February 4. “Yesterday when I talked to him, he sounded horrible, like he wasn’t going to make it through the night.”

According to Jeanna Ortiz and Wendy Parmley, director of medical and mental health issues at the Utah Prisoner Advocate Network (UPAN), Carlos Ortiz had reportedly been experiencing rectal bleeding for several weeks — necessitating the need for upwards of 40 trips to the restroom per day — before finally being seen by doctors at University of Utah Health on Jan. 5.

During his exam, the medical professionals discovered a large mass in his rectum and scheduled the necessary tests and biopsies to determine the severity and cause of the abscess. In the interim, Carlos Ortiz was returned to the Draper correctional facility where he reportedly was only provided with sanitary pads and a biohazard waste bag to handle the bleeding. On Feb. 3, just one day before Jeanna Ortiz spoke with ABC4, Carlos Ortiz was officially diagnosed with cancer.

Currently, because the abscess is so large and puts pressure on his bladder, Carlos Ortiz is medically required to wear both a catheter and diapers. And although he has now been moved to the prison’s infirmary, Jeanna Ortiz says that — not only was her husband’s pain medication neglected for two days — for four days, he wasn’t able to take a shower to keep his catheter clean.

“He’s always been so brave; he’s the strongest man I know. He never shows he’s scared of anything, he accepts what his conditions are at the time, he doesn’t complain about anything,” Jeanna Ortiz said of her husband. “For him to tell me he’s scared, and that he’s scared to die, and that he thinks he’s going to die in there and that he just wants to be home with me, it just tears me apart.”

According to information provided to ABC4 by the Utah Department of Corrections (UDC), medical services in the Utah State Prison and Central Utah Correctional Facility are provided through the Clinical Services Bureau, which offers on-site medical care, reportedly available 24/7. In order to receive care, UDC says inmates need only file an Inmate Care Request slip —which Carlos Ortiz reportedly submitted — to make an appointment with a member of the care team. According to the UDC website, these requests are picked up daily and evaluated to determine the course of care. The website also says that medical emergencies are handled immediately.

However, Parmley and Jeanna Ortiz say that, in practice, medical care in the prisons doesn’t work the way it does in theory. Parmley, who is a registered nurse of 30 years, has found through her volunteer position with UPAN that sometimes inmates’ medical concerns aren’t addressed, and sometimes their Inmate Care Request slips are marked as resolved without the inmate ever having seen a doctor.

“I sent information from nine individuals who have put in medical requests and the reply back is: ‘Here’s our policies; this is what we do,’” Parmley said. “But it’s not happening consistently. And if it is happening, it’s inconsistent.”

And, indeed, Jeanna Ortiz says she feels like the information given to her by UDC is directly contradictory to what she hears from her husband, making her feel disrespected and gaslighted.

“Somebody from the UDC is telling me: ‘Well, that’s not true, he wasn’t diagnosed with cancer,’ when the doctors and the med techs are telling my husband, ‘We’ve seen your chart and you do have cancer,’” she said. “They don’t respect us as their family members and the ones that care and love them. They just lie to us.”

And, unfortunately, Ortiz’s story isn’t unique. An audit of the Utah prison healthcare system that was filed in December 2021 found numerous “systemic deficiencies” in the state facilities. 76 cases documented over the course of three years revealed that “several inmates were given inappropriate or inadequate care,” according to the audit. The cited cases revealed a lack of follow-up, patient monitoring, and documentation on medical charts, in addition to a persisting issue in which diabetic inmates were not given their insulin within an appropriate or medically recommended time frame, as well as other problems.

In response to the audit, UDC announced they would conduct their own internal investigation over the course of about a year, in addition to addressing the recommendations made by the auditors in March 2022.

“We appreciate the close collaboration with the Utah Legislative Auditor General’s Office, and we are generally supportive of their findings,” said Brian Nielson, executive director for the Utah Department of Corrections in a press release. “We are committed to providing quality medical care to each person in our custody. Our team has already begun to address many of these areas of concern, and we have plans in place to find resolutions to these issues in the coming months.”

And COVID, of course — aside from bringing attention to the plight of ailing inmates and their loved ones — adds an extra layer of concern for families.

“I don’t understand why they don’t separate, especially somebody with cancer, from others, just to be protected,” Jeanna Ortiz said of her concern over COVID protocols in the facilities.

In response to recent outbreaks, UDC has reportedly upped the ante on COVID protocols. According to information shared with ABC4, medical staff check in with individuals in areas of outbreak at least twice per day. Additionally, UDC reports following CDC, state, and local guidelines in regards to COVID-19 precautions in correctional settings. Under these guidelines, inmates have been reportedly provided with three cloth masks and are asked to wear them anytime they are not in their cell. Following a donation of N95 masks, UDC reports that they will be distributing the items to all prisoners at the Utah State Prison and Central Utah Correctional Facility in the coming days.

And in regards to quarantine, UDC makes two designations. The term ‘isolation’ refers to the action taken when an inmate has tested positive for COVID, while ‘quarantine’ applies to individuals who have come into contact with an inmate who has COVID but are not positive for the virus themselves.

“Quarantine protocols are similar to isolation protocols, except they can be more stringent, since those individuals have not tested positive, and maintaining social distancing and individual recreation time is essential,” Kaitlin Felsted, UDC’s communications director, informed ABC4.com in an email.

But Parmley says — although there is less alarm amongst families than there was at the start of the pandemic — some COVID protocols within correctional facilities look different in theory than they do in practice, too.

“What we’re hearing is that sometimes beds aren’t cleaned and the spaces aren’t disinfected,” she said. “Quarantines go on for weeks at a time, which is true to policy.”

Parmley also adds that communication has become increasingly difficult with the Clinical Services Bureau, which results in very generic replies to individualized concerns from families. She said, in one case, an inmate was hospitalized and the family wasn’t notified until the individual died.

And the issue doesn’t seem to be confined to the prisons, either. Kim Wardle, whose son is an inmate at the Carbon County Jail, is also deeply worried about his medical wellbeing.

She alleges that the jail admitted an individual who was positive for COVID, but did not isolate him, which resulted in the virus spreading among the jailed population. In addition, she says that her son has not been provided with access to a doctor.

“One person died not very long ago from it, and so my son was very panicked thinking that somebody else is going to die or he is going to get so sick he’s going to die,” Wardle said. “I can’t lose my son.”

According to information provided to ABC4 by Carbon County Emergency Management, as of Feb. 2, only four inmates and one staff member in the Carbon County Jail have officially been reported to have COVID. Additionally, each inmate has been provided with a medical-grade mask, and the inmate sections of the facility are cleaned and disinfected daily. According to Carbon County Emergency Management, in addition to the suspension of in-person visitation, all housing sections are currently quarantined and inmate programming and classes have been suspended. The protocol outlined also dictates that new inmates are screened for COVID symptoms and must present a negative test before being placed into a housing unit with other incarcerated individuals.

ABC4 has also received reports of COVID positive and COVID negative inmates being housed together in the Utah State Prison, Promontory facility, but these allegations have not been confirmed.

As most of us can surely attest, maintaining close contact with loved ones during COVID has helped to ease worries. But, for those with incarcerated loved ones, this, too, proves difficult.

Due to the Omicron surge, in-person visitation at UDC facilities has been suspended since Jan. 7. This means that families can only communicate with inmates via short phone calls and occasional video calls.

According to Felsted, each inmate is provided with one free five-minute phone call per week, in addition to one free 15-minute video call per week. After the initial free calls are used up, phone calls are ten cents per minute for local, and 19 cents per minute for long-distance. Although the free inmate phone calls from the start of the pandemic are no longer provided, costs have been reduced from the previous rates, which ranged from 23 to 10 cents per minute, depending on type of call.

But although this does give inmates the ability to have regular communication with their families, for those who are sick, like Carlos Ortiz, it is not often enough.

According to Jeanna Ortiz — because she can’t check on her husband herself — she has to rely on requesting wellness checks to make sure he is OK.

“We call and have well checks done because I don’t hear from him or he calls me for 30 seconds because he can’t even stand up, he’s in so much pain. We’ll have them check on him,” Jeanna Ortiz said. “Out of probably like 10 – 15 times we’ve called, they’ve only went and checked on him twice.”

Just as COVID has revealed other new societal truths — like the viability of remote work and the importance looking after mental health — Parmley hopes that the pandemic can similarly draw back the curtain on medical concerns on part of the incarcerated. And, with the increased scrutiny brought on by the audit, hopefully things can begin to change for the better.

“Some of these things came to light because of COVID,” Parmley said. “And the hope is that things will improve because they were brought to light.”