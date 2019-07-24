Halfway through the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on Utah roads; 5 tips to help you stay safe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – We’re halfway through the 100 deadliest days on Utah roads.

State officials have said more people die on Utah roadways between Memorial Day and Labor than any other time of the year. Zero Fatalities Utah set a goal to eliminate the loss of life on our roadways during the summer months.

In 2018, Pioneer Day came in third for the year’s deadliest day.

In 2017, Pioneer Day was the number one deadliest day on Utah roads.

John Gleason, UDOT Public Information Officer, said the stats are down 43% from where we were last summer.

“There are still 31 families out there that have lost a loved one this summer and there not celebrating any of this right now,” Gleason says.

Gleason added there are 23 more people who are still with us who were not with us this time last year.

Gleason gave these 5 tips for keeping safe on the road on Pioneer Day and heading into the travel-heavy weekend.

Schedule sober rides beforehand

Don’t drive drowsy (Sleep will always win)

Distracted driving

Buckle up

Restrain from aggressive driving

Gleason said there is a spike in fatalities over holidays because people are out having fun. There are more people out on the roads contributing to Utah roadway fatalities.

Gleason said to “Be the kind of driver you want others to be.” So far in 2019, 133 lives have been lost to Utah traffic fatalities. Visit Zero Fatalities Utah to learn more about staying alive on the road.

