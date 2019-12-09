Going Agg episode 7: The Hard Road

The Utah State University men’s basketball and football teams face new challenges.

First, the men’s basketball team, ranked nationally, goes to Jamaica, then faces an opponent who gives them their first devastating loss.

Meanwhile, the men’s football team tries to hang on to their championship hopes, has the dream crushed by Boise State on senior night…but all is not lost; find out how the gritty team comes back.

What does it take to be on the Aggie basketball team? Two players Justin Bean and Abel Porter talk about how they faced the daunting task of walking on.