Live Now
Impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Going Agg episode 7: The Hard Road

Digital Exclusives
Posted: / Updated:

The Utah State University men’s basketball and football teams face new challenges.

First, the men’s basketball team, ranked nationally, goes to Jamaica, then faces an opponent who gives them their first devastating loss.

Meanwhile, the men’s football team tries to hang on to their championship hopes, has the dream crushed by Boise State on senior night…but all is not lost; find out how the gritty team comes back.

What does it take to be on the Aggie basketball team? Two players Justin Bean and Abel Porter talk about how they faced the daunting task of walking on.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Videos

Going Agg Episode 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg Episode 7"

Utes to face Texas in Alamo Bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes to face Texas in Alamo Bowl"

Weber State beats Kennesaw State, 26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weber State beats Kennesaw State, 26-20"

Utes lose in Pac-12 Title Game to Oregon, 37-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes lose in Pac-12 Title Game to Oregon, 37-15"

Utes lose to Oregon, 37-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes lose to Oregon, 37-15"

Utes fans ready for Pac-12 Championship Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes fans ready for Pac-12 Championship Game"
More Sports

Latest News Videos

Going Agg Episode 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg Episode 7"

Springville family catches bighorn sheep rams headbutting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springville family catches bighorn sheep rams headbutting"

Ed Smart attends encircle summit kick-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ed Smart attends encircle summit kick-off"

Two snowmobilers rescued after being caught in avalanche

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two snowmobilers rescued after being caught in avalanche"

Snowball Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowball Express"
More Video News

Don't Miss