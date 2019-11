The Aggies roll into the middle of the football season and adversity strikes! The team struggles with two heartbreaking losses first to the Air Force Falcons and then to the BYU Cougars.

Follow the team behind the scenes and see what happens when everything comes apart at the wheel. See the courage of the players and coaches when they both refuse to give up!

Then, find out what happens when teams have to get their equipment on the road.

