Going Agg – Episode 4

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State Aggies make the turn into the middle of the football season. Now they face adversity, both from the weather, and the LSU Tigers in the legendary “Death Valley” stadium. Then, go behind the scenes with the Sports Performance team, and find out what happens when players get hurt and what the team does to get athletes back into the game.
