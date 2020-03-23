Going Agg Episode 13: Spring Training and the sudden end!

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Football begins again,! The USU Aggies get started with Spring Football. Coach Gary Andersen, Troy Lefeged, and Savon Scarver take us inside the first days of practice. Then, we get to meet the new guy. USU’s brand new offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder talks about coming to USU, Logan, and his plans for the new offensive attack!

Meanwhile..the men’s basketball team becomes the first team into the the big dance, but their post season plans get shattered by the coronavirus pandemic. We sit down with Coach Craig Smith as he shares his perspective, what it was like to repeat as Mountain West tournament champions, beating San Diego, and having the entire team’s dream shattered when the coronavirus causes the NCAA to cancel the tournament.

Don’t miss this season’s final episode of the ABC4 digital docu-series Going Agg!

