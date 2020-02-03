Going Agg Episode 10: Challenge and Inspiration

The USU women’s gymnastics team flies into competition for 2020. Going Agg, ABC4’s exclusive docu-series shows you what it really takes to be a college gymnast and student. Then, we check in with the men’s basketball team who face the ups and downs of the season and refuse to quit. Find out why USU is called the toughest basketball team in the conference. Finally, a very special interview with USU’s gymnastics head coach Amy Smith. She is the definition of inspiration. It’s a don’t miss episode of Going Agg!
