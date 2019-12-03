Giving Tuesday: Organizations working to connect motorcycle ‘Riderz’ and community

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement, is celebrated the Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving.

It started in 2012 in efforts to encourage people and organizations to set aside a day to celebrate the power of giving to others.

This year, The Riderz Foundation, an organization that helps promote motorcycle safety and public awareness education is celebrating the day in a special way.

Jana Stratton, The Riderz Foundation volunteer and rider says the organization was founded when their founder, Elvecia Ramos, was in a motorcycle accident and discovered there were no support groups for motorcyclists.

“She discovered there was nothing to support injured motorcyclists, so she began his foundation and it has expanded and grown and has become an organization that helps all riders and the community,” Stratton says.

The Riderz Foundation Mission Statement:

Riderz Foundation is a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization. We promote safety awareness to communities, bring resources to motorcyclists, helps an assist injured motorcyclists who are in distress with support, recovery, and education.

This Giving Tuesday, The Riderz Foundation will inspire generosity to their local communities with their campaign called “This #GivingTuesday Double Your Impact.”

Stratton says as a small organization it’s hard to get the funds to make the change you want, that’s why they take Giving Tuesday so seriously.

“It takes people’s help, it takes funding and for us to be able to have the opportunity to be in the public awareness, for them to be able to have the opportunity to donate to us is very valuable so we can do the things we are passionate about and give the help the that we want to give,” Stratton says.

She says her favorite thing about Giving Tuesday is its ability to connect people.

“It’s such a great opportunity for the community and non-profit organizations to find each other. I know there are so many people in the community that want to help–they would love to donate their time, they would love to have somewhere that means something to them to donate their money but its hard to find a group that you feel passionate about.”

To learn more about The Riderz Foundation or join their group visit their Facebook page.

If you’re looking to give on this Giving Tuesday there are plenty of organizations looking to help. Click here for a full list.

