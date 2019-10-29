Girl hit by car in West Jordan gets new bike thanks to officers and school administrators

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A teen girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike was gifted with a new bike and helmet, thanks to the West Jordan Police Department and administrators at Joel P. Jensen Middle School.

Police said Camille, was hit by a vehicle as she left her school a few weeks back.

“The helmet she wore that day very likely saved her life. Her bike was destroyed, the helmet was shattered,” said in a post on the West Jordan Police Department. “These fine officers along with her school administration rallied together and purchased her a new bike and a new helmet.





Camille’s mother showing officers her stitches after the crash.





Police said they are grateful she made the decision to wear her helmet.

PLEASE wear your helmet kids, even if you feel like you look like a dork with it on,” said the post. “They save lives!

Police said Camille is recovering very well.

What others are clicking on: