Girl hit by car in West Jordan gets new bike thanks to officers and school administrators

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A teen girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike was gifted with a new bike and helmet, thanks to the West Jordan Police Department and administrators at Joel P. Jensen Middle School.
Police said Camille, was hit by a vehicle as she left her school a few weeks back.
“The helmet she wore that day very likely saved her life. Her bike was destroyed, the helmet was shattered,” said in a post on the West Jordan Police Department. “These fine officers along with her school administration rallied together and purchased her a new bike and a new helmet.
Police said they are grateful she made the decision to wear her helmet.
PLEASE wear your helmet kids, even if you feel like you look like a dork with it on,” said the post. “They save lives!
Police said Camille is recovering very well.
