Get paid $5,000 to live in a Scottish castle while drinking bottomless coffee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you love coffee and castles and all things royalty – this may be the dream job for you!

Coffee company Gevalia Kaffe is looking for its next “Coffee Queen,” who will reign over a Scottish castle for a week and get paid $5,000 as a “salary,” in addition to an all-expenses paid trip to Scotland for two with accommodations for 6 nights.

The Coffee Queen will rule over Carlowrie Castle, which is located in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

The castle boasts 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and 32 acres of land.

The Coffee Queen will also receive $2,000 in spending money, as well as a personal chef, butler, and a coffee-infused spa treatment for two.

“Gevalia believes a Queen is anyone who transforms into the most confident version of themselves after that first cup of coffee—they speak their minds, are self-aware, and aren’t afraid to make fun of themselves,” the company said in a statement.

Wishful applicants can apply through Dec. 21 by submitting a 250-character essay online about why you’d make the perfect coffee queen.

According to the official rules, submissions will be judged on attitude, creativity, and more.

The winner will be notified a week after the competition closes on Dec. 21.

