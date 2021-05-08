Gen Z inspired social club to be built in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Being young and living in the city can be difficult and Salt Lake City developers are hoping to change that.

In fall 2021, the city is welcoming a new social scene targeted towards Generation Z, and its name is just about as cool as it sounds: The Edison House.

To be centered in the heart of Salt Lake City, near 335 South and 200 West, officials are marketing this social scene as an urban social club, reimagined for those looking to energize and elevate their day-to-day experience.

“From your morning coffee to your afternoon workout to your evening nightcap, our clubhouse is your lifestyle hub and home away from home,” shares Edison House SLC.

According to developers, as of May 7, the reimagined clubhouse has managed to secure financing for the project and has also been granted city approval.

Geared towards the younger working-class, Edison House is anticipated to meet the needs of every resident and young professional (21 and older), by incorporating a unique combination of amenities.

Not only will the 300,000 square foot clubhouse include a restaurant, fitness center, concert hall, rooftop pool, sports bar, and terrace but it will also top it all off with several exclusive activities. Activities ranging from live music to rooftop movies, themed galas, and outdoor excursions.

“At Edison House, we curate experiences for our members that expand horizons and build connections,” they share. “We don’t seek affirmation, only participation, because we know that the only validation that should matter to you is your own. After all, adventure is a team sport, and we’re always recruiting.”

The Wasatch Front is no stranger to rapid in-migration, and as Utah continues to grow in size, developers hope newcomers as well as long-time residents — together, view the social scene as a source of comfort and refuge and visualize the club as their “home away from home.”

“Our research shows that young transplants into the Salt Lake Valley find it challenging to meet new friends in part because the city’s social and cultural infrastructure has grown at a slower pace than the city’s growth,” the developers write. “Our goal is to create a beautiful venue in the heart of downtown to establish social ties between native Salt Lakers and new city transplants.”

For those interested in becoming an exclusive member, memberships begin at $175 a month plus a $500 onboarding fee. When it comes to anyone under 27, prices are slightly lower, coming in at $125 per month after a $250 onboarding fee.

Officials say the Gen-Z funhouse is anticipated to break ground in fall 2021 and then will be ready to party in Spring 2022.