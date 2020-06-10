‘From high school to business owner’: 18-year-old Utahn starts personalized face mask company

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For most high school graduates, the focus shifts to prepare for college and spending the summer with family and friends. For 18-year-old Alexandra Beekley of Sandy, she’s on a different journey…one of entrepreneurship.

Beekley has formed a business in hopes of inspiring individuals to spread positivity in their communities.

Read: As Utah eases restrictions, COVID-19 cases increase

She is the Founder of Meilleure Vie Rosie which is French for the “The Best Rosie life” the company sells personalized face masks to various businesses throughout Utah.

Beekley tells ABC4 she’s always been impacted and inspired to help people and she saw an opportunity with the face masks, as they only work with local small businesses in Utah.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Utah health officials urge the public to wear face coverings when social distancing if impossible as COVID-19 cases in Utah continue to rise. However, some people argue that masks aren’t ideal for everyday wear, comfortable or fashionable.

Read: Here’s how to properly clean your face mask

Beekley’s company aims to solve the issue by offering face covering that are made out of polyester and spandex. The thinner material allows for comfort and protection.

The masks are available through the company’s online platform where customers can choose their desired design, and quantity needed.

Meilleure Vie Rosie works with J.C. pro designs of Murray, the two companies have collaborated to provide a product customers will find comfort and pride in wearing as individuals work towards adapting to their new normal life.

“I started this company to make a small difference in our state, I love Utah and I love working with small businesses to empower them and empower their employees and to just build up the community again” said Beekley.

The pandemic has affected families in their everyday lives, luckily Alexandra says her family hasn’t experienced anything extremely devastating but the experience while continuing the school year virtually was challenging.

“Doing school online, not getting that collaborative experience with my fellow student body and teachers while continuing my education was difficult” said Beekely. With her parents being able to work remotely, Alexandra found even more inspiration to start her business to help her family financially and to learn how to operate a company at an early stage in life.

Read: Follow Along: Behind the scenes look at Utah’s PPE storage

Many would think getting a business off the ground would be a major struggle in the middle of a global pandemic. Beekley tells ABC4 she was able to connect with people in her supply chain here in Utah because they believe in the same mission of wanting to help people protect themselves with a personalized mask.

While the young, motivated business owner is only 18 years old, Alexandra believes people in her age group are taking the precautions of the crisis seriously and she is inspired to promote the safety measures needed to flatten the curve in Utah. Beekley said, “more students like me and in my generation want to push forward a movement to help stop the spread of the virus and to help people continue to enjoy their lives.”

Have questions about coronavirus?

Ultimately, Beekley hopes through the awareness of her company, more people young and old will be inspired to try entrepreneurship. She wants to inspire people who have the potential to run a business to take a chance and do what they can to make a difference in their communities.