Fireworks are not a dogs best friend

The Fourth of July is over, but the 24th is right around the corner, which means there are more fireworks to come. But the loud popping sound isn’t friendly to all.

Dogs Angel and Lady are scared of the fireworks being lit off not too far from their home.

Because of the loud noises, they hide in their owners’ bedroom and are kept inside for the night.

But not all dogs stay inside when fireworks are being lit.

“Last year we had 70 animals brought in between the second and the fifth of July,” says Karl Carpenter, a field sergeant at the Salt Lake County Animal Services. “This year its been less than that, but we’re still picking them up.”

Most pickups at the Salt Lake County animal shelter involve dogs, Carpenter says the shelter has picked up cats and other animals before.

“We’re finding these animals all over the place,” Carpenter says. “They’re out in the street, they are confused about where home is when they do get out and neighbors are often bringing them in and trying to get them home.”

To prevent your animal from running away when loud noises are apparent, Carpenter says to try and calm them down by turning on the TV or music and keeping them inside.

Carpenter also says microchipping animals makes it easier to locate an animal if they’ve been taken to a shelter.

Editors note: Dogs aren’t the only animals afraid of fireworks. Charlie Bird shares with us how his horses react.

