Fetal remains, bigamy and daylight saving: Changes coming to Utah as 2020 Legislative Session comes to a close

(ABC4 News) –The Utah 2020 Legislative Session ends next week, and since its start in January, many new bills have been passed which will affect the lives of Utahns.

Here is just a handful of those bills and what their passing means for Utah residents.

Senate Bill 67: Disposition of Fetal Remains– This bill prohibits fetal remains from being discarded with other medical waste. Officials with Wasatch Women’s Center told ABC4 News that under previous law, all fetal remains from abortions were taken to a state pathologist lab, where they were cremated. This bill requires healthcare facilities to inform the woman of her right to choose the final resting place of the remains in the case of miscarriage or an abortion. To read bill S.B. 67, click here.

Senate Bill 102: Bigamy Amendments– This bill reclassifies bigamy as an infraction rather than a felony. One of the bill’s co-sponsors, Don Ipson, said the idea behind the bill is to encourage victims of abuse in polygamous families to have the chance to report that abuse without fear of being punished by the law. For more information on this bill, click here.

House Bill 23: Tobacco and Electronic Cigarette Amendments– This bill increases the minimum age to purchase or own tobacco products, paraphernalia, and electronic cigarette products to 21. It also makes it a crime for any retail tobacco specialty business to allow an individual under 21 to purchase any tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes. Click here to read the bill.

House Bill 116: Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls Task Force– This bill establishes a task force and specifies duties for that task force which involves addressing the best practices for handling the large number of cases involving missing and murdered indigenous women. Click here to read the full bill.

House Bill 184: Municipal Regulation of Golf Carts– This bill makes it possible for a municipality to create an ordinance to allow golf carts on a highway under certain circumstances. It does not require that a golf cart have a title, registration, or other requirements that a motor vehicle needs to operate on roadways. Under this bill, golf carts must follow similar traffic laws to bicycles. The bill prohibits drinking alcohol while operating a golf cart on a highway. To get more details on the bill, click here.

Senate Bill 34: Sex Offender Registry Amendments– This bill makes it possible for The Department of Corrections to remove individuals from the Sex and Kidnap Offender Registry if the individual’s offense is no longer a registerable offense. Click here to find out more.

Senate Bill 59: Daylight Saving Time Amendments– This bill places Utah on year-round Mountain Standard Time, eliminating the need to change clocks twice a year for daylight saving. Click here to read the full bill.

