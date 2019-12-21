Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

FBI warns against Cyber Holiday Scams

Digital Exclusives

In 2018 there were over 350,000 reports of suspected internet crimes

by: Shennekia Grimshaw

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every year more people are affected by cyber scams during the holiday season and because of this, FBI officials are warning the public to watch out for scams when online or when using smart devices.

Officials stress the importance of having strong cybersecurity as that is one way to protect yourself from cyber-attacks or hacks. New smart devices used in homes make some more vulnerable to hackers. Some of these include the Amazon Echo and The Ring, a video surveillance system for homes.

To protect against cybercriminals officials encourage you to change your passwords on personal networks and devices and be cautious when clicking on links.

“We think it’s really important to be careful about the links that you click on that would allow cybercriminals to actually exploit your information, not just the information on that device but information with any device,” said Jill Murphy, FBI Baltimore Field Office, Asst. Special agent.

Last year the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received over 350,000 complaints of suspected internet crime, with $2.7 billion in losses. Officials want to remind the public to immediately report suspected criminal internet activity to the FBI at www.ic3.gov

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint explain how tithings and donations are used

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint explain how tithings and donations are used"

Don't fall for holiday scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Don't fall for holiday scams"

Airport Christmas Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Christmas Travel"

900 South reconstruction project completed

Thumbnail for the video titled "900 South reconstruction project completed"

Man sentenced to 9 years for transmitting HIV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sentenced to 9 years for transmitting HIV"

How Christmas is celebrated around the world

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Christmas is celebrated around the world"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss