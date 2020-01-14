Family of Kelly Glover celebrates her life and legacy

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Days after the body of Kelly Glover was found near her hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida her family isn’t choosing to focus on her unexpected death but celebrate her life and legacy.

Salt Lake City native, Kelly Glover, was found dead at around 12 p.m. ET on Saturday in a body of water outside of the Westin Hotel where she had been staying in Fort Lauderdale.

Glover was on a business trip at the time of her disappearance and had been missing since 2 a.m. on Thursday.

A family member said that Glover went out to eat with coworkers on the evening of her disappearance and then returned to her hotel room with her roommate. She left the hotel room early in the morning because she couldn’t sleep, according to family.

Reportedly, there is no camera footage of Glover leaving the hotel. She left her phone and wallet in her room.

Glover’s parents own Glover Nursery in West Jordan. I met with Ryan Glover, Kelly’s cousin and Yard Foreman at Glover Nursery to learn more about her.

“She was a really fun, good person. She did a lot of work with charities and things that were important to her,” cousin Ryan says about Kelly.

Ryan says she loved life and her family and was passionate about all she did.

CHG HEALTHCARE

“She really believed in equality. That was really important to her.” He says she was the family member that hosted the parties at her house when other family came into town for the holidays.

“Just always good to be around. She never really got upset or anything. She was just always a happy go lucky.”

I asked Ryan what he thought Kelly would want to be remembered most for?

“That everybody is important. And not to pre-judge anybody–and everybody deserves a fair shot at everything and to just have fun. If you want to travel, if you want to do something with your life, to do it. She didn’t hesitate to make decisions or do important things. If she wanted to do it–she did it…rather than sit around,” Ryan says.

