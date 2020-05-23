Family honors almost 93-year-old grandpa with a Utah Jazz parade

Utah (ABC4 News) – A family is honoring their almost 93-year-old grandpa with a Utah Jazz parade.

Granddaughter, Kaylee Bree made a TikTok telling of her Grandpa Roy and his love of the Utah Jazz. The viral video, with more than 1.7 million views, explains how Grandpa Roy has cancer and because of the coronavirus pandemic, his family isn’t able to spend wanted time with him.

Bree says Grandpa Roy is the ‘biggest Jazz fan” so her family decided to honor him by throwing a Utah Jazz parade past his house.

