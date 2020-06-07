SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Saturday, families and demonstrators gathered in a peaceful protest action in response to the recent events across the country with racial demonstration.

Organizers Candace Kjar and Wendy Lewis say they wanted to create a safe, positive, family friendly experience so that their children in the community could have the opportunity to stand for equality.

Families for BLM march. Photo credit: Jessica Kettle



The march took place in Syracuse, police officers participated with full cooperation and provided crossing guards and surveillance from a distance for protection of the children.

Families for Black Lives Matter organizer Candace Kjar tells ABC4 “we are so humbled and thankful for the love and support we received at the march. There has never been a more important time than now to teach our children that their voices matter and than black lives matter. Together we can be the change.”