‘Extreme Makeover’ underway: Check out the progress on 2 homes being built in a week

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two families lives were forever changed after receiving news that they were selected to have a new home built for them by Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The Barobi family received the news on Friday, Aug. 9, and the Mayo family was told on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Later this week, the two families will come home and say the iconic phrase, “Move That Bus” — revealing the new place they’ll call home.

Local builders and volunteers are working 24 hours a day along with the Extreme team to make the Barobi and Mayo families dreams come true.

Picture updates of the homes’ construction process will be posted as they become available.

Home 1 and the Barobi’s story: A refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Barobis escaped to Uganda where they were later selected to come to the United States with their aunt and her daughter. The family has endured much hardship including watching rebels murder their parents and little sister.

After finding out they were selected to receive a new home, the Barobi family poses with members of the Extreme team. Courtesy HGTV

The Barobi family rented a 2-bedroom apartment in Ogden. This is the first time the reality TV show is building a home for someone who doesn’t own land. Courtesy Brett Barson

Within a few hours time, a cement foundation to the Barobi home was set. Courtesy Brett Barson

Walls of the home are going up on Friday, Aug. 9.

Construction continues on the Barobi’s home 24-hours a day. Courtesy Wadman Corporation and Visit Ogden

Home 2 and the Mayos: In 2016, a small tornado hit the Mayos neighborhood and a tree crashed onto the roof of the house — damaging the home internally and externally. Their insurance company paid for the exterior repairs but left the family to pay for a broken sewer and water line. Every time the Mayos shower or do laundry, the basement floods. Both mother and daughter, Kelly and Michelle, are working hard to meet the expenses of everyday life and to support their 7-year-old daughter and granddaughter, Haylee.

After finding out they were selected to receive a new home, the Mayo family poses with members of the Extreme team. Courtesy HGTV

A pre-demolition photo shows the Mayo’s family home. Courtesy Wadman Corporation and Visit Ogden

Crews work together to demolish the Mayo home on Sunday, Aug. 11. Courtesy Wadman Corporation and Visit Ogden

To watch builders and volunteers work around the clock to build the Barobi and Mayo homes, view the maps below.

BAROBI HOME:

MAYO HOME:

What others are clicking on: