Everything you need to know about how to vote in the primary elections as an unaffiliated voter

(ABC4 News) – With the majority of the United States population identifying as either a Republican or Democrat, it can be confusing to be an unaffiliated or independent voter.

With the upcoming Super Tuesday on March 3, 2020, in Utah this year, unaffiliated voters likely have lots of questions that affiliated voters don’t have to think about.

Can I vote in the Super Tuesday election? Do I need to request a ballot or will I receive a mail-in ballot at home? We did our best to answer all of those questions for you right here.

Firstly, an unaffiliated voter means someone who is not registered as a Democrat, Republican, or any other political party. Don’t remember your voter status or affiliation? Click here to check.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot while also changing your unaffiliated voter registration has already passed, BUT unaffiliated voters will still have a chance to change their party affiliation and cast a vote by voting in person at an official polling place on March 3, 2020. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot without changing your unaffiliated status is February 25, 2020.

Voters can only vote in one party’s primary election. Unaffiliated voters casting ballots in the Democratic Primary are not required to affiliate with the Utah Democratic Party.

On the other hand, the Utah Republican party requires that those who vote in the Republican Primary affiliate with their party. Those interested in voting Republican will need to register as a Republican when voting in-person during the early voting period or on Election Day.

Procedures for requesting a ballot may vary by county. Visit vote.utah.gov for more information.

Those who need to register to vote can do so either at their county clerk’s office before 5 p.m. on February 25, 2020, or by using the online registration system by the same date.

Those who miss these deadlines can still register to vote and cast a ballot at an early voting location or an Election Day voting center.

