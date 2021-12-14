Drink up, Utah’s Coca-Cola products aren’t affected by recall, bottlers say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re concerned about a tainted beverage contaminating your Dirty Diet Coke, worry not, chances are your drink is just fine.

News of a recall issued by the Coca-Cola company may have come across as worrisome at first glance after the soft drink institution issued a voluntary recall after some of their canned drinks from the Minute Maid line were found to contain foreign objects, such as metal bolts or washers.

However, representatives from the bottler that makes and distributes the drink company’s cans and bottles in the Utah area, Swire Coca-Cola, assure ABC4.com that none of the favorite sodas that residents here enjoy have been or will be affected.

“In November, The Coca-Cola Company voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch. The recall of those affected stores (about 7,000 cases) was completed in November and did NOT include Swire’s territory,” a spokesperson for Swire stated in an email to ABC4, referring to another recall earlier in the fall as well as the most recently announced one. “In a separate, unrelated recall, fellow bottler, Consolidated, recalled Sprite and Coca-Cola and that recall only impacted Southeastern states.”

Although Coke, which has been a staple of American refreshments since the late-1800s, is headquartered in Atlanta, not all of the dark, sugary sodas are made and sent to the public from the Peach State.

According to Coca-Cola’s website, the trunk – so to speak – of the Coke tree typically operates by selling concentrates and syrups of the company’s beverage offerings to regional bottlers, who then prepare, package, sell, and distribute the finished product. Coca-Cola sales are massive, with a reported 1.9 billion servings sold per day all around the world.

Swire Coca-Cola, which serves 12 other states in the western U.S. besides Utah, is a part of a larger Swire group that also maintains Coke bottling operations in China. The Draper-based bottling plant and distribution center makes 47 different varieties of Coke products, from some of the Fairlike milk products to original taste Coca-Cola.

None of the issues plaguing other bottlers have impacted Swire’s operations.

So there’s nothing to fear, Utahns. Head to the foundation drink spot of your choice (which can be hard to choose, there’s a different one on every corner) with confidence.