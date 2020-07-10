Utah (ABC4 News) – Many parts of Utah could see triple digits this week. Extreme heat can be dangerous and cause serious illnesses.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Utahns are working together to social distance, wear our masks, and practice good hygiene to cut our cases and keep our hospitals open for those in need.

The CDC says extreme heat events can be dangerous to your health, sometimes even fatal. Heat-related illnesses can result in increased hospital admissions, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory disorders. All Utahns are encouraged to improve their overall health this summer.

It’s easy to let the summer heat sneak up on you. Here are some tips to help you stay safe, healthy, and out of the hospital this summer.

What is heat exhaustion?

According to the CDC heat exhaustion occurs when your body over heats. Symptoms may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse.

There are three heat-related syndromes: heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heatstroke. See the information below to see the symptoms associated with the illnesses and how to address them.

Courtesy: CDC

The Utah Red Cross shared the following heat safety tips for Utahns to keep in mind as the temperatures climb.

Heat safety steps to remember:

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol It’s recommended you drink half your body weight in ounces

Avoid extreme temperature changes

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing Avoid dark colors, they absorb the sun’s rays and can make you feel hotter

Slow down, stay indoors if needed Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day

Postpone outdoor games and activities if it’s too hot

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat Take frequent breaks if working outdoors

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat

If you don’t have air conditioning, go to public spaces for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day

Side Note: If you live in Salt Lake County, health officials have created two “cooling centers” where residents and visitors can go to cool off in efforts to avoid heat-related illnesses.