Divorce attorney pays for marriage licenses on Valentine’s day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to tie the knot with the person you love?

Marco Brown, a divorce attorney with Brown Law, decided to add to the special day of many couples by paying for their marriage licenses.

Josh Larson and Charlotte Durif decided to go to the courthouse and get married on Valentine’s Day. They were grateful and excited to be recipients of their first wedding gift.

Josh and Charlotte said, “It’s a good surprise. It’s a nice gift. I guess it is our first wedding gift.”

Even though Marco is a divorce attorney, he says he believes in marriage and has been married for over 18 years. He added, “I have been married for a long time and I love it. I hate to see people in my office actually”

This is the first year Marco has gone out to pay for marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day but he plans on doing it again.

