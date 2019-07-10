Despite World Cup win, USWNT still faces disparity in overall earnings

United States players celebrate their victory in the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. US won 2:0. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team recently took home a victory in the 2019 World Cup against the Netherlands, earning the team’s fourth World Cup win and officially placing them in the number one spot in women’s soccer.

The United States players hold the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The US defeated the Netherlands 2-0. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Despite the players’ obvious talent, dedication, and teamwork, the USWNT has yet to earn a comparable salary to their male counterparts on the United States Men’s National Soccer Team.

In fact, earlier this year, the female players filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, urging the organization to pay women similarly to men. The women reported that they earned only 38 percent of what the men’s team made.

Though it is difficult to determine a player’s total earnings, and salaries differ greatly from player to player, information provided in the lawsuit demonstrated a disparity between overall earnings for the teams.

According to Sporting News, the lawsuit claimed that if each team participated in and won 20 exhibition games in a year, female players would earn at maximum $99,000 or $4,950 per game, while male players would take home an average of $263,320 or $13,166 per game.

However, the difference in net worth among male and female players is even more stark. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alex Morgan has an estimated net worth of 3 million, as does her teammate, Julie Ertz. Making about $1 million annually, Morgan is likely one of the world’s wealthiest female soccer players.

However, Celebrity Net Worth also shows that top players on the Men’s National Team, made far more. According to the site, Michael Bradley has a net worth of 6.5 million, while Jozy Altidore has a net worth of 8 million. However, even the net worth of these players pales in comparison with male soccer players like Christiano Ronaldo whose net worth is estimated at 400 million, according to Money.

Though the USWNT’s equal pay lawsuit signaled the beginning of change in this regard, the statistics above show that a noticeable disparity still exists, especially when it comes to overall earnings between the No. 1 women’s team and No. 1 men’s team.

