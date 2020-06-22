Despite protests and pandemic, Utah ranks top 10 for most patriotic states

Utah (ABC4 News) – With Fourth of July approaching, many Americans may feel their patriotism dampened this year in the midst of recent protests and the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases in several states across the country. July 4th celebrations will likely be scaled back due to the pandemic. Parades, fireworks displays attended by hundreds of people, or massive cookouts celebrating our independence may pose as a risk due to difficulty of maintaining safe physical distancing, ultimately leading to a spike in virus cases.

While Independence day will look different this year, it’s important to note that there are plenty of ways Americans can express patriotism year-round without having to attend a packed event. Things like thanking our servicemen and women, remaining politically active, buying U.S.-made goods, taking time to learn about our history or volunteering to help your fellow Americans are just a few activities individuals can do to remain patriotic.

Wallethub, a personal-finance website recently revealed 2020’s patriotic states. The study used 13 key indicators of patriotism, the data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. Comparing the 50 states across two key dimensions, “Military Engagement” and “Civic Engagement.”

Utah ranks number 1 in Civil Rank Engagement, and number 6 overall for patriotism.

“A good patriot is empathic, a critical thinker, a social justice warrior, non-judgemental, informed, and they keep themselves and politicians accountable” said Wallethub financial expert David Canton.

Patriotism in Utah (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Avg.):

23 rd – % of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election

– % of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election 1 st – Volunteer Rate

– Volunteer Rate 1 st – Civics Education Requirement

– Civics Education Requirement 1 st – Volunteer Hours per Resident

– Volunteer Hours per Resident 2nd – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

Timothy Kneeland, a Wallethub financial expert says he characteristics of a good patriot is “someone who puts country before personal gain, country before their comfort, and whose sense of responsibility puts the country above personal honor. Think of the words of John F. Kennedy “Ask not what your country can do for you–ask what you can do for your country.”