‘Day of the Dozens’: Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for $1 on December 12

(WJW) – What’s better than a Krispy Kreme doughnut? How about a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts?

On Thursday, December 12, the company is selling its Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1 as part of their ‘Day of the Dozens‘ offer.

To get the deal, customers have to first buy a dozen doughnuts at the store’s retail price.

Customers can purchase any type or flavor of doughnut they’d like to qualify for the dollar dozen deal.

The ‘Day of the Dozens’ offer is limited to two per customer at participating stores across the U.S.