(ABC4) – Writing a novel wouldn’t typically be considered a spectator sport, but for former BYU student and dad (he has had several of his kids attend the Provo-based school) and best-selling author Jason Wright, his latest project was exactly that.

Two years, just as he was beginning work on his latest book, Even the Dog Knows, which will be released in bookstores nationwide on March 8, the COVID-19 outbreak took its grasp on daily life in the United States.

With the world essentially trapped at home, with little to do besides staring at screens waiting for good news or something to provide a bit of entertainment or relief, Wright decided he would approach his work in an unusual way. He began writing his full-length novel, which captures the story of an aging dog making a road trip with his owner to see his estranged wife, on a Google Doc and shared the link on social media, inviting his readers and followers to watch him develop the book in real-time.

Some days, Wright had just a few live readers, other days he had an audience in the thousands, watching his mind at work while he built his story from scratch.

“It was anxiety-inducing, but it was it was creatively, a really positive experience for me because I felt like I had to perform for people,” Wright explains to ABC4.com. “I mean, I literally had to write every day or, or I felt like I would be letting people down.”

Every day for six weeks, at around 1 p.m. from his home in Woodstock, Virginia, Wright would sit down at his laptop to write his book, with his daughter helping to edit him as he went along. Most of the time, he says, it was a grueling and mentally taxing experience. Wanting to give those who were following an authentic look at the process, Wright says he wouldn’t work on the book when he wasn’t logged on, with his audience in attendance. Some days, he felt a ‘groove,’ when the words and imagery just flowed from his mind to the page. Other days, it was a real grind.

The first day of the project, Wright says, was one of the most difficult of his writing career.

“I sat at my blank screen and cried,” he confesses. “I was like ‘What have I done?’ because I could see people logging on right, on Google Docs in the right-hand corner, you can see people are getting on to watch and I’m like, ‘Whoa, my gosh, I have a title page with my name, and that’s it.’”

Eventually, the first draft took shape, but it didn’t help that Wright was also getting texts and messages as he wrote from friends and family members, ribbing him for a typo or for the way he was developing the characters and storyline.

“It was a revealing, sort of creatively naked kind of a process,” he says.

By the end of the month and a half long process, Wright had the first draft of Even the Dog Knows completed and performed in front of a live virtual audience. While the book has since undergone the full editing and publishing process, Wright says the fundamental narrative and story have remained the same. What the folks online saw him write in real-time is essentially what will be hitting the shelves of bookstores across the country next week.

Wright is excited about the release – he’s even planning on doing the same drive as his characters to promote the book next week – and says it’s a story that many will be able to relate to and enjoy. After all, it’s about road trips and dogs, what more could people want?

“I love being in my car…I’ve driven from Virginia to Salt Lake City dozens of times,” he says, noting that a couple of his children have made their home in Utah. “I think when you do a road trip and you throw in man’s best friend, it’s a nice story for people to connect with.”

And while he laughs that he would likely never again write a book in front of the live scrutiny of thousands, Wright feels the project was a memorable endeavor, especially during a quarantine.

“I think all writers or creators, we don’t really work for ourselves, we work for our audience,” Wright states. “And so this was a way to, to bring the audience in and say, ‘Let’s experience this together and let’s get through COVID and this weird world together.’”