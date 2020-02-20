Community rallies behind man who lost job at Taylorsville Walmart

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Chad Willoughby recently found himself jobless after being fired from the Walmart at 5400 South and Redwood Road in Taylorsville.

Chad was well-liked by many who would shop at the store. He was known as being friendly, courteous and made customers feel great during their shopping experience.

So when news broke about Chad being fired, the community reacted. ABC4 News spoke with Chad appears to be in great spirits, but he is also hard at work looking for his next job opportunity.

When asked about the reason for his firing, he told ABC4.com, that he “simply gave price reductions on items that he himself lowered the price on, because the items were missing a price tag.” He also said he was never given a warning that his actions weren’t appropriate.

He does admit that he should have just called a manager to handle the price checking. ABC4 also spoke with a Jaron Wallace, a man who has started a GoFundMe page for Chad.

He said, “Chad wasn’t just a common face, and everyone knew him”. Jaron says he first met Chad while shopping at the Taylorsville Walmart after being taken there by his wife.

Image courtesy of Change.org

In addition to the GoFundMe page, a Change.org petition was started in efforts to help get his job back, the petition has garnered over 6,000 signatures. Chad has a son whom he supports, so the money raised from the GoFundMe will go towards bills and making sure his son has essential needs.

ABC4 contacted Walmart, and the spokesperson released the following statement:

“The individual is no longer with the company due to gross misconduct. However, out of respect for current and former associates, we generally do not provide specific details regarding employment decisions.“

For now, Chad will spend his days at Workforce Services aggressively looking for full-time work.

