Colonics: An ancient art to cleanse your body of toxins

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Many people are taking their health into their own hands, from diets to exercise and holistic means.

A local clinic in Salt Lake City is using an ancient art to cleanse your body of toxins.

Lisza Fabert is a certified Colon Hydrotherapist and says the emphasis of her clinic is to help give people a reboot and guide them through a cleanse.

Colon hydrotherapy, or a colonic, is considered a high enema. Fabert said an enema will only clear out the rectum but a colonic can potentially, over a series of colonics clean your whole large intestine.

When you are going through a colonic, what you are trying to do is to is enhance your body’s own detoxification process.

Jami Martin is one of Fabert’s clients and has been doing colonics since she was 28.

Martin said she got into colonics after she got started having some health issues from a virus she contracted from her son which gave her a weakened immune system.

After her first round of colonics, Martin said she knew she “needed to come in every day until she got the virus under control.”

“It’s a process,” Fabert said. “There is no quick fix. You can’t do it in one colonic.” Fabert said that is the one thing that is important to her that people understand.

Martin said colonics has changed her life and she still gets them routinely for “maintenance” about every two weeks.

“It’s given me more energy, it helps keep the virus that I have suppressed,” said Martin.

I tried a colonic for myself which was an eye-opening and educational experience for me.

Before a client comes in for a colonic, Fabert has them go through a prep, especially if they have had issues with constipation.

“I’ll have them do a little bit of prep. It’s just a simple prep. It’s just magnesium citrate that I have people take. It’s a product called ‘Natural Calm,” Fabert said. “The magnesium helps with motility which helps soften and loosen things so that by the time they come into the clinic for their colonic, it will be a more comfortable process.”

There are two systems of colonics, the open and closed system, but Fabert says she uses what is called “open system colonic” which is newer technology and uses gravity.

Fabert said, “With the open system, it is an open bowl, so it captures everything. It is just like a toilet but you are at a 45-degree angle. And with an open system, you can also have some privacy. The person that is with you is in and out of the room checking on you pointing out things, there is also a viewing tube so you are able to see what’s going on.”

Colon hydrotherapists are not able to make any diagnosis because they are not medically-trained but throughout the process, Fabert will point out different things to educate her clients.

There is a tube that is inserted into the rectum as you lay at a 45-degree angle. Fabert said it is important to ask your therapist if it is a reusable one or one you throw away. “You don’t want the one that is reusable,” Fabert said.

“It works incremetally; so it starts, finds an obstacle, hydrates it, removes it, moves up find another obstacle. Hydrates it, removes it, but meanwhile, there is pressure from the water, it expands that muscle,” Fabert said. “So your colon is a smooth muscle and as you take in water, it expands the colon and as you release, it contracts it so it does help tone that muscle. It’s like a workout for your colon.”

Fabert added that colonics is an ancient art and ancient medical process.

Even though it may seem like a fad, Fabert said as the world becomes more and more toxic people are shifting to more and more to clean products.

If you are someone that has chronic illness you probably shouldn’t do a colonic or you should check with your doctor first, according to Fabert.

Martin said sometimes people are really against colonics and there are pros and cons you can read on the internet but colonics is just something that has worked for her.

Fabert said most of her clients are women but the process is beneficial to both men and women.

“It is not for everybody,” Fabert said. “But I have been doing this for 10 years and seen thousands of clients and a very small percentage will probably never do it again.”

Fabert added that getting a colonic can be an empowering experience.

“People are just wanting to take their health into their own hands,” Fabert said.

Would you try a colonic? What would you do for health’s sake?

