Closing time: Centerville Dairy Queen announces final day of operation, reservation procedures

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Time is running out to enjoy one last Dilly Bar at the Dairy Queen in Centerville.

The location’s owner, Julie Thompson, announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that the iconic location’s last day of operation will be set on or around Sept. 30.

However, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as a major labor shortage that has plagued the location, those looking for one last time down memory lane at the corner of Parrish Lane and 400 West in Centerville will need to book a reservation for this Saturday via Facebook. Thompson notes in the post that she will be unable to open the lobby to the public prior to its closing.

She adds that if things go well this Saturday, she may add additional days for reservations.

ABC4.com reported in August that the Thompson family had sold the building after more than 30 years of operating as one of the busiest and most beloved Dairy Queens in the state.

Many Centerville and Davis County residents have voiced their feelings about losing the Dairy Queen, which has been a cornerstone of family and day-to-day life in the area.

“Breaking my heart with this article! I had my first kiss in this DQ parking lot,” one Centerville resident wrote in a message to ABC4.com.

Despite the saddened response by the community, Thompson, who also owns the nearby Dairy Queen in Woods Cross, explained to ABC4.com that the time had come to move on from the Centerville building, with their health still in check after a tumulous experience during the pandemic.

“We’re completely exhausted. I think we’ve aged 10 years in the last year, and we’re just really tired,” Thompson stated. “We’ve had offers over the years on the property and none of them was a good enough offer and it wasn’t the right time. And then an offer recently came in that was a great offer and it was at a time when we need to simplify.”

The building and the lot have been sold to an undisclosed buyer. As part of the deal, the new owners will be able to operate any business they wish at the location, except for a Dairy Queen.