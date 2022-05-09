SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Clark Planetarium is now offering “Sensory Friendly Saturdays” on the first Saturday of each month.

Sensory Friendly Saturdays is a way for those with sensory sensitivities to have a more comfortable experience at the planetarium.

Jayceen Craven-Walker the museum’s development coordinator spoke with ABC4 about this new program.

“May 7 was the first day we got to implement the program and we had about 163 people show up,” said Craven-Walker. “It was a huge success and we’re expecting a lot more people at the next one.”

Sensory Friendly Saturdays are held on the first Saturday of each month between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The planetarium offers sensory backpacks which include items such as sunglasses, fidget toys, and noise-reduction earmuffs.

“We also made sure that the lights and sounds were adjusted,” said Craven-Walker. “One mother was almost in tears as she was telling us how grateful she was to be able to bring her child to an experience like this.”

The planetarium also provides a sensory cool-down room with soft blankets for those needing a break. Anybody is welcome to attend the Sensory Friendly Saturdays, but should be aware of those on the autism spectrum who may be visiting the planetarium with sensory sensitivities.

The next Sensory Friendly Saturday at the Clark Planetarium will be on June 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.