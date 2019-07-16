Clark Planetarium celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 take off

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Clark Planetarium is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first human on the moon.

In 1961 President John F. Kennedy wanted humans on the moon. The United States had just started trying to send people to space but President Kennedy and NASA knew it could be done.

Apollo 11 blasted off on July 16th, 1969 from the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, and successfully landed on the moon on July 20th, 1969, carrying Commander Neil Armstrong Module Pilot Michael Collins, and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.

An estimated 650 million people watched Armstrong’s televised image and heard his voice describe the event as he took “…one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind”

The Clark Planetarium invited the public to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing and the first time a human has set foot on a distant world with five days of activities.

“I still have a hard time believing a little kid from Richfield, Utah got to orbit the earth 110 times at 25 times the speed of sound…it’s just amazing the explosive technology in my lifetime,” Jake Garn American Astronaut and former U.S. Senator.







Science enthusiasts of all ages gathered for the Global Rocket Launch Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Park.

All who attended acknowledged Apollo 11’s significance not only in the United States, but all around the world.

“Citizens from around the world congratulated the poly… astronauts by saving we did it we meaning mankind, civilization…humanity,” says Richard Snelgrove.

“Today at the speed of technological change is even much more rapid the importance of education, training your brain is even more important then it’s ever been,” Garn added.

See the week’s scheduled events below:

Wednesday, July 17th 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. NASA Workshop Clark Planetarium, 110 South 400 West NASA Engineer Jessica Vos discusses survival in space and capabilities necessary for human space exploration followed by science demonstrations. Limited slots available.

Wednesday, July 17th 7:30 p.m. – Movies on the Plaza, First Man The Gateway Olympic Plaza, 400 West 100 South First Man screening at the Olympic Plaza in the Gateway Mall. FREE and open to the public

Thursday, July 18th 7 p.m. – Moonwalk Clark Planetarium, 110 South 400 West Hip hop history meets space exploration at this ticketed event. Includes breakdance performances, beats by DJ Skratchmo, and dancing on the Planetarium Gravity Floor. Followed by a hip hop and Apollo 11 history presentation with Josh Perkins of 1520 Arts, featuring dance and scratch demos.

Thursday, July 18th 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. – NASA Workshop Clark Planetarium, 110 South 400 West NASA Engineer Jessica Vos discusses survival in space and capabilities necessary for human space exploration followed by science demonstrations. Limited slots available.

Friday, July 19th 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Gallery Stroll: Moon Art Clark Planetarium, 110 South 400 West Moon-themed art and visualizations on Clark Planetarium’s Science on a Sphere (360-screen), and other space and science-themed art projects. Also on exhibit will be the winners of the KUED Kid’s Writers and Illustrators 2019 Contest.

Saturday, July 20th 11 a.m. – 3 p.m – Chasing the Moon Celebration Clark Planetarium, 110 South 400 West

Saturday, July 20th 7 p.m – Summer Lecture Series with NASA Engineer Jessica VosClark Planetarium, 110 South 400 West

