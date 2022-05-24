UTAH (ABC4) – With drought conditions continuing to affect Utah, some cities are looking to install synthetic turf instead of grass to handle the heat and lack of water.

Synthetic turf otherwise known as “fake grass” is made from plastic fibers to resemble the look of real grass. Since so many cities have enacted water conservation laws, many residents have resorted to more sustainable plants and grass to place in their yards.

Last month, the West Valley City Council voted to allow synthetic turf for all residents. The City Hall has now replaced most of its grass with the synthetic replacement. Other cities such as Logan and St. George have taken similar steps to help the drought.

ABC4 spoke with Jeff Mott from Motts Landscaping company about this new push for artificial grass.

“We’ve definitely seen more people start to use AstroTurf this year than other year prior,” said Mott. “It requires a lot less maintenance than real grass.”

Real grass requires constant mowing, watering, fertilizing, weeding and other necessities such as keeping animals and bugs out that could harm the grass.

Common concerns with Astroturf are usually that it gets too hot easily and it looks too fake.

“There are cooling agents you can put on your turf that actually keep it down at least 30°”, said Mott. “As for looking fake, there are many different kinds of turf you can buy that look completely real, the only way you can tell it’s fake is by touching the grass itself.”

One square foot of synthetic grass can save up to 55 gallons of water a year. Other ways Utahns are saving water on outdoor landscaping is by planting more Utah native plants. Plants such as Utah Holly, Utah Agave, white sage, and desert Marigold can withstand high temperatures that Utah summers can bring.

While Astroturf may save Utahns water, it can also be a great way to get rid of unwanted bugs and weeds but most importantly it can save you money.