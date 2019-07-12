Church of Jesus Christ releases survey asking for input on youth interview age

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is debating changing the general interview age of church youth from 12 to ages between 8 and 11.

A survey released by the church asks members for their input on the possible changes. The survey was only sent to certain church members directly, not the entire church membership.

All young men and women within the church receive periodic interviews with church leaders on topics like worthiness.

“Interviews are a really important part of the Mormon church’s structure I also think that the best way to perform these is with a two-deep policy. I know if my taking my kids to worthiness interviews I wouldn’t let them go alone,” says Jessica Brinkerhoff.

The survey asks for members input on questions asked in interviews, who else they think should be present in the interview and if they are opposed or in favor of the proposal and have blank text boxes encouraging national input.

Screenshots of the survey:











Daniel Woodruff, spokesman for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement reading:

“On an on-going basis, the Church sends surveys to leaders and members to seek their opinion and experience regarding activities, perceptions, and participation in Church programs. The Church also looks for ways to assist parents in the spiritual growth and development of their children. Periodic interviews with a parent or trusted adult present is one of many considerations to help children remember the baptismal covenants they have made and follow Jesus Christ. This survey is designed to simply gain information and is not an announcement of any change in practice.”

“We should change the title from ‘worthiness interviews” to something else. …or just plain interviews cause I think that everyone in the world is worthy regardless of any action they have or haven’t taken,” Brinkerhoff adds.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: