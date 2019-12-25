Christmas wedding at Intermountain Medical Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While most wake up Christmas morning eager to see what Santa brought them, 56-year-old Curt Harkins of Castleford, Idaho already knew he was getting married in his hospital room.

Hospital officials say Harkins has been hospitalized since October with heart failure but wanted to tie the knot with his fiancé, Renee’ Hall before surgery on Thursday.

Caregivers at Intermountain Medical Center helped find a district judge, got them the paperwork, made sure the doctors signed off on it and decorated the room with Christmas garlands and flowers.

Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center

Early Wednesday morning, Hall and Harkins put on their hospital gowns and tied the knot, according to hospital officials.

“We had been planning to get married last year, but life ended up getting in the way,” said Harkins. “I love her a lot and wanted to make sure we made it official.”

Surgeons with Intermountain Medical Center’s Heart Institute say they will be putting in a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) pump to keep Curt’s heart functioning until he can receive a heart transplant.

