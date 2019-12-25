Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Christmas wedding at Intermountain Medical Center

Digital Exclusives
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While most wake up Christmas morning eager to see what Santa brought them, 56-year-old Curt Harkins of Castleford, Idaho already knew he was getting married in his hospital room.

Hospital officials say Harkins has been hospitalized since October with heart failure but wanted to tie the knot with his fiancé, Renee’ Hall before surgery on Thursday.

Caregivers at Intermountain Medical Center helped find a district judge, got them the paperwork, made sure the doctors signed off on it and decorated the room with Christmas garlands and flowers. 

  • Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center
  • Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center
  • Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center
  • Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center
  • Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center
  • Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center
  • Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center
  • Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center

Early Wednesday morning, Hall and Harkins put on their hospital gowns and tied the knot, according to hospital officials.

“We had been planning to get married last year, but life ended up getting in the way,” said Harkins. “I love her a lot and wanted to make sure we made it official.”

Surgeons with Intermountain Medical Center’s Heart Institute say they will be putting in a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) pump to keep Curt’s heart functioning until he can receive a heart transplant.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Lakeland PD investigate murder-suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland PD investigate murder-suicide"

Mount Airy family welcomed into new home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Airy family welcomed into new home"

Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered"

Advocates walk fine line with immigration agencies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Advocates walk fine line with immigration agencies"

Trauma-based yoga: Healing inmates through movement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trauma-based yoga: Healing inmates through movement"

Police department's act of kindness for lost woman will warm your heart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police department's act of kindness for lost woman will warm your heart"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss