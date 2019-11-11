Christmas in color adds half a million more lights to drive-thru display

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Want to see the Christmas lights but don’t want to leave your warm car? Christmas in Color says to tune in your radio, sit back and relax.

Christmas in Color display in South Jordan will add half a million more lights to their mile-long light show for the 2019 holiday season.

The Christmas in Color display features millions of LED lights synchronized to all your favorite holiday tunes.

Christmas in Color was born after co-founder, Richard Holdman, created an animated Christmas display at his house and backed up traffic for 2 miles as thousands drove by to watch.

Holdman made a YouTube video of his display that garnered over 40 million views. He started Christmas in Color to continue the tradition of bringing joy and happiness to families during the Christmas season.

Christmas in Color General Manager, Jon Hague, says set-up started September 15th and that he and his crew of seven hope to host a soft opening on November 15th.

Jon Hague

Hague says the Christmas in Color experience is just like the familiar song and wants to wish Merry Christmas to kids from one to ninety-two.

He says it’s a perfect way for the entire family to get into the Christmas spirit. “It’s fun to hear all that old Christmas music that you used to and then tie to something new you’ve never seen before. It gives you a new experience but it still has that nostalgic feel to it,” Hague says.

This season, organizers say they’ve added 500,000 more lights to the show and will introduce new, festive music along with other new elements.

The estimated 2 million lights are attached to boards, walls and PVC pipes spray painted black. Lights attached to PVC pipes are then individually zip-ties on to the piping for security.







Hauge says in years past light shows have used incandescent or LED lights, he says their show features the latest and greatest.

“These are kind of the newest, coolest lights…RGB lights. They can change any type of color. We will program say to say ‘Merry Christmas’ we’ll put a Santa through one of our tunnels.” Hague says.

The show will now include an animated light field, dazzling wall of light, and starry archways to support the company’s partnership with the Make a Wish Foundation of Utah.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will go directly to foundation to help make wishes come true for local children facing critical or life-altering illnesses.

Hague says the lights will move and change to any imaginable color.

“If you’ve been to the show previously you can see that we’ve got all these snowflake arches. One of the arches is new this year, and it has these RGB lights on there and it’s kinds a reminder just to everyone coming through the show that a portion of your funds are going towards a charity…which is Make A Wish,” Hague adds.

Christmas in Color opens November 15th. When guests arrive they can tune their radio to a local channel, sit back relax and watch lights dance.

