Chick-fil-A apologizes for email promoting National Sandwich Day… on a Sunday

(CNN) – Whoops!

That’s what Chick-fil-A is saying after promoting National Sandwich Day….on Sunday…when its restaurants are closed.

An email sent from Chick-fil-A called for customers to order its chicken sandwich on November 3rd — which happens to fall on a Sunday this year.

But the chicken chain is famously known for being closed that day of the week.

Chick-fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.

Popeyes poked fun at the company saying the chain is always open seven days a week.

Popeyes even announced that its popular chicken sandwich would return on Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed.

