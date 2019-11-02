Chick-fil-A apologizes for email promoting National Sandwich Day… on a Sunday

(CNN) – Whoops!
That’s what Chick-fil-A is saying after promoting National Sandwich Day….on Sunday…when its restaurants are closed.
An email sent from Chick-fil-A called for customers to order its chicken sandwich on November 3rd — which happens to fall on a Sunday this year.
But the chicken chain is famously known for being closed that day of the week.
Chick-fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.
Popeyes poked fun at the company saying the chain is always open seven days a week.
Popeyes even announced that its popular chicken sandwich would return on Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed.
