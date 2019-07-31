Celebrating National Cheesecake Day with cheesecake

UTAH (ABC4 News) – National Cheesecake Day calls for cheesecake-lovers to head on over to their favorite place to get cheesecake every year on July 30.

According to cheesecake.com, the first “cheese cake” may have been created in Greece over 4,000 years ago.

Later, “when the Romans conquered Greece, the cheesecake recipe was just one spoil over war…as the Romans expanded their empire, they brought cheesecake recipes to the Europeans.”

Around the 18th century, cheesecake began taking forms of what it looks and taste like today.

As part of National Cheesecake Day, ABC4 News went to the Cheesecake Factory and conducted a taste test with guests.

The most popular by the guests was the newly launched pineapple upside-down cheesecake.

Preparing for this national day, John Winder, the City Creek Cheesecake Factory general manager, says the restaurant prepares over 1,000 cheesecakes every year for this day.

The restaurant sells 34 flavors and for “about the last 10 years,” the company launches a new cheesecake flavor (or brings back a retired flavor) on July 30.

This year, it was the pineapple upside down cake.

While many people’s first thought may have them craving Cheesecake Factory cheesecake, tripadvisor.com shares the top 10 restaurants in Salt Lake City selling cheesecake.

