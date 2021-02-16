Cat gives up his life to save family from venomous snake

(ABC4) – Not all heroes wear capes, especially when it is an adorable domestic shorthair cat who gave his life for his family.

Arthur was playing in the backyard with his family, following his two little humans around when danger slithered up to the young children.

The Animal Emergency Service says an eastern brown snake, one of Australia’s top 10 highly venomous snakes, had entered the backyard right where the children were playing.

Arthur jumped into action protecting his young family by killing the snake. However, in the process, Arthur received a snake bite that killed him, according to the Animal Emergency Service.

In the chaos of getting the children out of the yard, no one saw the actual bite, but Arthur collapsed and quickly recovered like nothing was wrong not long after.

Collapse events like this are reportedly a common symptom of snake bites, although not a well-known symptom amongst pet owners. The next morning Arthur’s humans found him collapsed again and unable to get up. They rushed him to the hospital.

Officials say Arthur’s symptoms were too severe to recover.

In a Facebook post by the Animal Emergency Service they said, “It was with the heaviest of hearts his owners had to leave Arthur after he gained his angel wings. His family, understandably devastated, remember him fondly and are forever grateful he saved the children’s lives. Arthur was always getting into mischief; he had previously visited us before having been in accidents and was very much loved by our team. Rest in peace Arthur, our little hero. Love from the Animal Emergency Service Tanawha Team.”