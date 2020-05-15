Caregivers at Intermountain Medical Center get surprise from furry friends

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Caregivers at Intermountain Medical Center got a nice surprise from some furry friends from Intermountain Therapy Animals Thursday afternoon.

The therapy dogs were on hand to say thank you, give staff a little break and help relieve some stress, according to officials.

Officials say this was all a part of caregiver appreciation week which is happening at Intermountain facilities around the state. The handlers and caregivers wore masks and sanitized their hands before and after petting the dogs to keep everyone safe.

Courtesy: Intermountain Health Care

Therapy dogs are common around the hospital throughout the year but have not been able to do their usual visits due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, so this was a welcomed surprise, according to officials.

