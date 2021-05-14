Can COVID-19 be spread through water?

A girl plays in a swimming pool at a waterpark in Kuwait City on May 21, 2010. AFP PHOTO/YASSER AL-ZAYYAT (Photo credit should read YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – With the summer months fast approaching and more public places opening up, it’s natural for parents to ask if public pools and water parks are safe from COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some good news:

“CDC is not aware of any scientific reports of the virus that causes COVID-19 spreading to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, water playgrounds, or other treated aquatic venues.”

Can I donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

A man swims in a public pool in Mainz, western Germany, where temperatures reached more than 30 degrees Celsius on July 30, 2018. (Photo by Andreas Arnold / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read ANDREAS ARNOLD/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

A man swims in a public swimming pool in Seltjarnarnes, on February 12, 2021 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. – Boasting Europe’s lowest Covid incidence rate, Iceland has gradually eased its restrictions to allow swimming pools, gyms and now bars to reopen for business, focusing its efforts on testing travellers at the border. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Jeremie RICHARD (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)

A man swims in a public swimming pool in Seltjarnarnes, on February 12, 2021 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. – Boasting Europe’s lowest Covid incidence rate, Iceland has gradually eased its restrictions to allow swimming pools, gyms and now bars to reopen for business, focusing its efforts on testing travellers at the border. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Jeremie RICHARD (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)

However, it’s still important for both visitors and staff at pools and water parks to take precautions to keep people safe. Though the CDC doesn’t believe COVID-19 can spread through water, the virus can spread on other surfaces.

Can you drink alcohol after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

In a video on their website, the CDC recommends visitors take the following precautions:

Wear a cloth face covering when out of the water

Avoid sharing items like goggles, snorkels, and towels which can be difficult to clean between uses

Social distance from others not in your group while in and out of the water

What are the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Aquatic venues can be those owned by:

apartment complexes

homeowners’ associations

Hotels and motels

Membership clubs such as gyms

schools

water parks

city or county governments

Can I safely take medication before getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

The CDC says staff at any of these venues should take the following precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19:

Urge people to stay home if they are sick

Promote safe practices such as wearing of facemasks when out of the water, hand washing, etc.

Keep supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, and paper towels stocked

Disinfect pool equipment such as pool noodles, slides, handrails, lounge chairs, and door handles between uses

Remind people to avoid sharing personal items

Increase air flow by opening doors and windows for inside locations

Consider limiting number of visitors to allow for social distancing

Change deck layouts to ensure people can social distance

Limit large group events

Create a plan in case a staff member or visitor gets sick

Use signs, posters, and make announcements to remind people of healthy behaviors

For more information on COVID-19 safety at water venues, visit cdc.gov.