Can COVID-19 be spread through water?

(ABC4) – With the summer months fast approaching and more public places opening up, it’s natural for parents to ask if public pools and water parks are safe from COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some good news:
“CDC is not aware of any scientific reports of the virus that causes COVID-19 spreading to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, water playgrounds, or other treated aquatic venues.”
Can I donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?
However, it’s still important for both visitors and staff at pools and water parks to take precautions to keep people safe. Though the CDC doesn’t believe COVID-19 can spread through water, the virus can spread on other surfaces.
Can you drink alcohol after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
In a video on their website, the CDC recommends visitors take the following precautions:
- Wear a cloth face covering when out of the water
- Avoid sharing items like goggles, snorkels, and towels which can be difficult to clean between uses
- Social distance from others not in your group while in and out of the water
What are the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Aquatic venues can be those owned by:
- apartment complexes
- homeowners’ associations
- Hotels and motels
- Membership clubs such as gyms
- schools
- water parks
- city or county governments
Can I safely take medication before getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
The CDC says staff at any of these venues should take the following precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19:
- Urge people to stay home if they are sick
- Promote safe practices such as wearing of facemasks when out of the water, hand washing, etc.
- Keep supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, and paper towels stocked
- Disinfect pool equipment such as pool noodles, slides, handrails, lounge chairs, and door handles between uses
- Remind people to avoid sharing personal items
- Increase air flow by opening doors and windows for inside locations
- Consider limiting number of visitors to allow for social distancing
- Change deck layouts to ensure people can social distance
- Limit large group events
- Create a plan in case a staff member or visitor gets sick
- Use signs, posters, and make announcements to remind people of healthy behaviors
For more information on COVID-19 safety at water venues, visit cdc.gov.