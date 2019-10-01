Boy teased for being in school play draws national attention from actors

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – More than 70 current and former theatre actors from across the nation are sending videos of encouragement to one fourth grade boy who was being made fun of for being in his school play.

“They were just like why are you in the play? And kinda like that,” Pete Follis said.

Pete told his mom about what some of his friends were saying, and Kara Follis says she called her friend, Melissa Robison, for some advice because of her experience and connections in the theatre community.

“I don’t know what to do,” Kara Follis says. “I don’t want Pete to quit the play, I want him to continue following his heart and doing what he loves and what he wants to try.”

Rather than only sharing her advice and encouragement to Pete Follis, Melissa Robison reached out to some of her guy friends who have a theatre background.

“[I] thought, you know, it would be better if Pete heard it from them and they just kept coming in,” Melissa Robison said “Like videos from Hollywood all the way to Broadway and the states in between.”

Okay, my male actor friends… I have a request of you…A little boy i love is being teased for getting a role in a… Posted by Melissa Singleton Robison on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Sending words of encouragement and personal stories, these men are helping Pete Follis feel better.

“Yeah, it helped me feel happy,” Pete Follis says.

Kara Follis said it was hard for her son to understand why some of his friends were making fun of him, but she said Pete Follis talked to them and the problem was resolved.

“They’re just kids and so it got back to Pete and he confronted all of his friends and said, ‘I’m going to do this, this is what I love,’” Kara Follis said. “And they were cool with that. I think sometimes we have problems and being able to work them out and talk through them is very important and what a great lesson for all the little boys involved.”

Pete Follis says his friends have learned the importance of supporting one another’s talents and he’s excited to play a Lost Boy in Peter Pan.

This incident was not reported as Kara Follis felt it was not a school issue, but rather a learning moment.

