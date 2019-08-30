Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah is known for it’s for hunting and fishing all throughout the state.

Hunting season is right around the corner and big game hunters should be checking their mail for an important envelope.

The Utah state regulation for hunting states that all hunters who harvest a big game animal in the field are required to have a physical tag provided by the state.

These tags are sent in the mail to the registered hunters with their tag and other important information and restrictions surrounding their hunt.

Many people are drawn to Utah for a variety of outdoor recreation. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Utah has some of the best hunting in the county.

The DWR is warning big game hunters this year to carefully read over their permit, looking closely for any restrictions.

Dan Billingsly is life-long hunter, he says safety and following protocol is the most important part of the hunt.

He says when his permit envelope arrives in the mail he knows what is expected and what to look for.

“Basically it means I get to hunt, right? So I put in for the deer hunt, by receiving a permit that means me and my companions that I hunt with all get a chance to go deer hunting this year.”

Phil Gray, Licensing Corridnation for the Utah Division of Wildlife says most Utah hunters do their due diligence. But that some are still overlooking critical information found in their packet.

“We’ve had people who end up out in the field and they’ve got an animal harvested, an animal dead on the ground–they’re going to tag it, they believe they are doing it lawfully and they open up their envelope only to find out they’re out of season,” Gray says

“If they would have just opened the envelope when they got it in the mail in the first place a lot of problems could be avoided,” he adds.

Hunters can list up to five choices when registering for a permit. He says the most common misconception is looking to see what area was awarded.

Gray says some hunters never bother to open their envelope until they’re in the field hunting or have already harvested an animal.

Billingsley says “Rules are designed to not only help the conservation of the animals but it’s also meant to protect the hunters as well.”

He says if Utah hunters don’t follow protocol it will change the future for all Utah hunters.

“If we don’t do something about it today our grandchildren won’t be able to hunt in the future,” he says.

For more restrictions and hunting information click here.

