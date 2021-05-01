Best places to eat breakfast in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For many hungry folks, going without a wholehearted breakfast is as uneventful as waiting in a long line at the DMV.

When it comes to the breakfast scene, Utah is definitely no stranger. According to the National Restaurant Association, this Beehive State is actually home to over 5,000 restaurants, and guess what? Each and every one of them offers a breakfast pallet to knock your socks off.

Here are our top picks for breakfast in the Wasatch Front:

Monsieur Crêpes 📍1617 S 900 E Salt Lake City, UT 84101 👉 Price range $$ ⏰ Monday – Sunday 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

Monsieur Crêpes, located near Sugar House, can create the best crepes in the region. This gem supplies sweet crêpes, savory crêpes, classic breakfast options, as well as vegan substitutes. If you visit this restaurant, you will be transported to the streets of France with the quaint aesthetic and French atmosphere.

If you decide to venture to Sugarhouse to grab a bite out at Monsieur Crêpes, be prepared to watch the chefs craft up your envision concoction. Each crêpe is diligently made and filled with flavors that are sure to make you want seconds and possibly even thirds!

Feldman’s Deli 📍2005 E 2700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109 👉 Price range $$ ⏰ Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(Online ordering closes at 7:40 p.m.)

This yummy deli is centered in the heart of the city. Feldman’s Deli is a rustic, chic café that hones in on Jewish cuisine with their own spins on sandwiches, knishes, and gefilte fish.

Owners say this cafe is where New York chic meets ski chalet comfort.

“As the only deli in the area that serves authentic Jewish deli sandwiches and old world specialties, we offer those in SLC an authentic taste of the North East,” writes the deli. “We proudly serve authentic half pound New York deli sandwiches such as pastrami, corned beef, and reubens. All of our meat is sliced daily and shipped in from New York along with our pickles and mustard, all to give you that authentic New York experience.”

According to the restaurant, there is always something available for whatever your hungry belly may be craving, so if you’re not really feeling a sandwich, no problem. Feldman’s Deli also offers a variety of homemade entrees including pierogi, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, brisket, bacon-wrapped meat loaf, homemade bagels, and matzo ball soup.

“We look forward to offering impeccable service, high-quality food, and New York proportions all in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere at Feldman’s Deli,” they add.

If you are looking for a place that not only does your wallet good, but also your belly, the Lazy Day Café is your place.

First coming into establishment in 2010, this cafe’s motto is “Every day is a lazy day!” If you ever need a place to truly experience a hearty Utahn breakfast, travel down to Millcreek and book a table.

“The Lazy Day Cafe has become a Millcreek neighborhood treasure with its melt in your mouth, famous lemon pancakes and range of comfort foods with a southern flair,” writes the Lazy Day Cafe.

Many would describe the aesthetic of this restaurant as homey with a sprinkle of 90s.

Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade 📍54 west and 1700 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84115 👉 Price range $$ ⏰ Monday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

If you are on the lookout for a place completely dedicated to eggs, biscuits, and bacon, AKA the holy trinity, Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade is your destination.

This unique Utah gem first started off as a small table at a local farmers market, but after many became enamored by it’s great drinks, the owners began dreaming big.

“Sweet Lake got our start selling hand-made fresh mint limeade at the farmers market. After several years of customers waiting in long lines to get our goods, we built a brick-and-mortar location that could be open all year and created an innovative menu of food to go along with our delicious drinks,” shares the restaurant.

Not only is this restaurant a must-to try, but you will also be happy to know that Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade only invest locally and use plenty of organic ingredients. They buy local cheeses, bacon, sausage, honey, pickles, tortillas, sourdough, organic coffee, etc. They also affiliate with local vendors such as Harmon’s Bakery, Stoneground Bakery, Lehi Roller Mills, YeeHaw Pickle Co., Daily’s Bacon, Kessimakis Produce, Tooele Valley Meats, Acapulco Tortillas & Market, Caffe Ibis, and more.