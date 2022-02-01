Ballet West casts first Black Juliet, but to her, it’s more about the role than it is about race

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As a classical ballet dancer, there are several roles that are, simply put, the stuff of dreams.

The dual role of Odette and Odile in Swan Lake, for example — with its notoriously difficult 32 fouette turns — is reserved for only the most elite ballerinas. The part of Juliet in Romeo and Juliet is another such role. And though it requires technical ballet prowess, too, Juliet is danced by only the most qualified dancers not just because of the dance steps, but because of the emotional maturity it takes to embody such a character.

Ballet West’s Katlyn Addison will soon check the role of Juliet off her ballerina bucket list. The principal dancer, who has danced with Utah’s premier ballet company since 2011, will make her debut as Juliet during Ballet West’s run of Romeo and Juliet, beginning on February 11.

But Addison’s casting isn’t just monumental because of the nature of her part. Her debut will also mark the first time a Black ballerina has danced the role of Juliet with the Salt Lake City-based company.

“This is an honorary role. Despite my race, being selected to dance Juliet is a dream as a classical ballerina,” Addison says. “I’m super excited to dance this role and to also just allow any ballerinas of all races to see that it’s achievable.”

And indeed, though Addison, who also became the first Black ballerina to achieve the company’s highest rank – principal – in 2021, acknowledges the importance of diversity and representation in the ballet world, for her, this moment is much more about being Juliet than it is about her race.

Adam Sklute, Ballet West’s artistic director, feels the same way about the casting decision.

“I’m very excited that Katlyn is the first Black Juliet with Ballet West and I’m very excited that Katlyn is the first Black principal ballerina at Ballet West, but I want to make it very clear that Katlyn has been with the company for a while and is working hard to develop here,” he says. “She is a ballerina and a Ballet West principal in her own right, no matter what her race is.”

And undoubtedly, Addison is sure to not only bring her technical ballet skills and graceful aplomb to the role, she’ll also be able to look at Juliet through the eyes of a choreographer, too.

Katlyn Addison rehearses the role of Juliet, photo courtesy of Ballet West

That’s right; Addison’s skills don’t begin and end with her pointe shoes. She makes dances, too. So far in her still burgeoning career, Addison has choreographed for the Ballet West Choreographic Festival in 2015 and 2018, for the Utah Arts Festival in 2019, and for the University of Utah in 2020, among others.

And though she still identifies as an emerging choreographer working to find her voice, Addison has found that her developing dancemaking sensibility has added nuance to her performance as Juliet.

“Creating choreography has helped me shift my perspective, right away, from the beginning,” she says. “Being a choreographer and a dancer and an artist has allowed me to think beyond just the steps that I’ve given, to really think about the artistry and intention that goes along with the movement.”

And speaking of movement, come opening night, Addison’s monumental Juliet debut will mark a tide change that has been building force in the ballet world for quite some time. Even before the protests following the murder of George Floyd sparked racial reckonings across the country, ballet was coming to terms with – and working to change – the present culture bred by its elitist past.

For many years, the art form not so discreetly favored white dancers with a specific thin, waif-like body type, and presented numerous barriers to entry for dancers who didn’t fit this bill. Though ballet still has a long way to go, industry leaders, like Addison and Sklute, are doing to their part to imagine – and create – a different future for dance. In addition to Addison’s debut, Jenna Rae Herrera will be the first Latina Juliet at Ballet West, and Hadriel Diniz, who plays Romeo, is one of the first Brazilian dancers to be cast in the role.

“I look at a ballet company, and what we produce onstage, as a microcosm of the world,” he says. “What I want to see on stage is the world that I live in, and the world that I live in is a rich, diverse world filled with people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, and I want to celebrate that onstage.”